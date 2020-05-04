Live and online: Supreme Court breaks new ground this week

It took an international pandemic to drag the Supreme Court a bit further into the internet age, but the justices on Monday will hold oral arguments for the first time via telephone so that anyone will be able to hear them live.

The COVID-19 outbreak shuttered the Supreme Court building and then delayed oral arguments in March and April. With no clear end to social distancing or when it will be safe to reopen, the famously tradition-bound high court decided to hold two weeks of oral arguments with the justices and counsel all participating remotely.

Among the cases: The Trump administration’s new rules on exceptions to the contraceptive coverage mandate in the 2010 health care law on Wednesday; and President Donald Trump’s personal challenge to congressional subpoenas for his financial and tax records from Mazars USA and Deutsche Bank on May 12.

The novelty of the live high court action will certainly bring more interest for the first case under the new format, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office v. Booking.com, about whether online companies with a generic term plus “.com” can get trademark protection.

What happens could determine whether live Supreme Court audio is here to stay — or more likely, not.