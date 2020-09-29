Courtesy calls in the time of COVID-19: No handshakes, no Sherpa

Amy Coney Barrett’s Capitol Hill path to the Supreme Court began on Tuesday with courtesy calls unlike any previous high court nominee’s — sans handshakes, amid the homestretch of a heated presidential campaign, and without the traditional veteran politician who serves as a guide, or Sherpa, to the ways of the Senate.

Barrett, President Donald Trump’s nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, had a full day of meetings with senators, including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, President Pro Tempore Charles E. Grassley and other key Republicans ahead of her confirmation hearings.

The federal appeals court judge arrived at the Senate alongside Vice President Mike Pence, White House counsel Pat Cipollone, Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, an entourage that embodied the administration’s commitment to getting a third justice confirmed during Trump’s first term.

The nominee and the vice president both donned masks as they reached the top of the East Front steps and entered the Capitol, but the masks were off by the time they were settled into the Senate’s Mansfield Room for brief remarks and a photo op. McConnell’s mask lay crumpled on the yellow upholstered chair behind him.

Pence said he looked forward to the Senate voting in the “near future” on Barrett’s confirmation.