Congress returns, partially, to Washington this week, with a slow acceleration following the August recess. Coronavirus relief negotiations and the government funding deadline are top of mind, along with police overhaul legislation, but no action is expected on any of these issues until later in the month.

The House will focus on committee business, holding off on floor action until next week.

The Senate is expected back in session Tuesday afternoon, and while there’s less clarity on when a vote will take place on a possible coronavirus relief package, the chamber will take up an ongoing priority for Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — judicial confirmations.

The Senate is scheduled to take a 5:30 p.m. cloture vote on the nomination of Brett Ludwig to be U.S. district court judge for the Eastern District of Wisconsin. McConnell teed up four more judges on Aug. 13, before the chamber officially broke for recess.

The Senate’s return begins a mad dash to find a compromise on high-profile issues that include a possible coronavirus aid package and avoiding a government shutdown.