Senate GOP policing bill stalls as Democrats block it on floor, attention swerves to House

Democrats blocked the Senate from proceeding to a Republican policing overhaul bill Wednesday, arguing the measure was so inadequate that no amount of floor debate or amendments could repair its shortcomings.

The 55-45 vote left the chamber short of the 60 votes required on the procedural motion. That was telegraphed Tuesday after Democrats signaled they would not play ball unless Republicans started over with bipartisan negotiations.

That invitation was roundly rejected by Republicans, who argued that even though they did not include Democrats in the bill-writing process, their priorities were included.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said the bill championed by Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., was the “legislative equivalent of a fig leaf” and accused Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of pushing it only to provide political cover for his party.