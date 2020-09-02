The White House is asking Congress to include half a dozen pandemic-related fixes in the next stopgap funding measure if they are not put into any future COVID-19 relief legislation first.

In a 23-page “anomalies” document obtained by CQ Roll Call, the Office of Management and Budget on Wednesday requested dozens more adjustments in spending in a continuing resolution that would extend fiscal 2020 spending levels into the next fiscal year that begins Oct. 1. The request would cover adjustments in appropriations laws funding agriculture programs, defense, homeland security and other federal programs needed through the middle or end of December.

Without adjustments, the stopgap would generally continue spending at current year levels until Congress passes and the president signs fiscal 2021 appropriations bills. A stopgap is needed because with only weeks until the next fiscal year begins, none of the 12 fiscal 2021 appropriations bills has been signed into law.

The House and Senate Appropriations committees have been working on a stopgap measure that Congress will seek to pass later this month before funding expires Sept. 30 in order to avoid a partial government shutdown. Congressional leaders and the White House also have been trying to reach agreement on another package to provide $1 trillion or more in aid to individuals, businesses and state and local governments hurt by the pandemic and economic shutdowns.

In many cases the adjustments requested by the administration would allow federal agencies to access alternate sources of funds because the economic shutdowns across the country have caused regular funding sources to dry up.