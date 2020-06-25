House set to pass policing bill into familiar partisan stalemate

The House is expected to send its version of a policing overhaul bill to the Senate late Thursday, as Congress settled into a familiar partisan stalemate in which Democrats and Republicans staked out positions that appear to leave little room for compromise.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats did not allow amendments to their comprehensive bill ahead of a vote just 18 days after it was introduced. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had already said the bill would not go anywhere, and the Trump administration threatened to veto it if it did because it would “undermine law enforcement and make communities less safe.”

And Pelosi told reporters Thursday that the narrower Senate Republican version would have no effect and “did nothing” and is a nonstarter in the House. Democrats had voted to block it on the Senate floor Wednesday, with complaints that it was flawed and not bipartisan, stopping one key legislative path to compromise that Pelosi said wouldn’t work anyway.

“We don’t want chokeholds. They allow chokeholds, what are we going to compromise? A certain number of chokeholds?” Pelosi said at a Washington Post event about a provision in the House bill to ban officers from using the maneuver during arrests. “This is irreconcilable. Some things are just not reconcilable. That’s it.”