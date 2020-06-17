Key differences exist among House, Senate and White House policing plans

The policing overhaul debate in Congress has confronted a familiar obstacle that falls along party lines: Democrats want to include the strongest language to force state and local law enforcement departments to make changes, while Republicans want to avoid anything that would be viewed as a federal mandate.

In some cases, the language in the Democrats’ bill, introduced June 8, goes significantly further than the GOP legislation, which was introduced on Wednesday. But in other areas, the differences are minimal.

While both sides claim they want to compromise, they’re also using harsh rhetoric to attack the others’ proposal — a sign that bipartisan negotiations are not imminent.

“We don’t need a window-dressing, toothless bill. We need to take action that is real,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday afternoon on CNN, reacting to the GOP bill.

“They have taken their lead from some of our pointers, but they have pulled their punch when it came to getting the job done,” the California Democrat added.