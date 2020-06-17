Senate Republicans unveil policing overhaul alternative

Senate Republicans’ policing bill unveiled Wednesday includes use-of-force data collection and de-escalating training provisions that have bipartisan support. But the legislation leaves out language Democrats are pushing to ban racial profiling and make it easier to sue police officers for misconduct.

“The George Floyd incident certainly accelerated this conversation. And we find ourselves in a place with a package that I think speaks to the families that I spoke with yesterday who lost loved ones: We hear you,” South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who led a Senate Republican working group to draft the bill, said at a press conference announcing the measure.

The Senate will attempt to take up the bill next week after completing two judicial nominations already queued up, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said at the event.

“We’re serious about making a law here,” the Kentucky Republican said. “This is not about trying to create partisan differences. This is about coming together and getting an outcome.”

Highlights include provisions to increase reporting of use-of-force incidents and no-knock warrants, incentivize police departments to ban chokeholds and use body cameras, have the Justice Department develop and implement de-escalation training, and to reauthorize federal law enforcement grant programs for five years.