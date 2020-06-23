Senate Democrats say GOP policing bill needs to start over from scratch

The path to any quick passage of a Senate policing overhaul got rockier Tuesday, with Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer signaling Democrats’ willingness to block the measure unless their GOP colleagues start over with bipartisan negotiations.

“This bill is not salvageable and we need bipartisan talks to get to a constructive starting point,” Schumer, along with Democratic Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California, said in a letter sent to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday.

McConnell placed the bill on the Senate calendar last week, and teed up a procedural vote on Wednesday, requiring at least 60 senators to agree.

Democrats have been critical of the GOP plan led by Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and have griped about being cut out of the process.