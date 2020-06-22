Policing overhaul hinges on compromise

ANALYSIS — Representatives and senators have now laid the groundwork for legislation to protect African Americans from police brutality and to improve policing across the land.

Less than a month since Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd, Congress finds itself in a rare place. Both Republicans and Democrats are galvanized to act and act quickly.

But whether that feeling of urgency, driven by the multitudes protesting, leads to a new law now depends on whether they are willing to compromise.

That willingness is still rarer. And following through will depend, in part, on how rigidly lawmakers view the policy disputes separating them, around whether the federal government should order police departments to make changes, or use incentives to encourage them to, and on whether the government should allow citizens to sue individual police officers.

But the bigger consideration may be political, with Election Day now less than five months away. Some Democrats may view it in their interest to hammer their Republican opponents for failing to embrace the far-reaching changes to policing that progressives are demanding, while some Republicans will see advantage in framing themselves as sensible reformers opposed by those who would defund, or even abolish, the police.