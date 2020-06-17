Public lands bill nears Senate finish line

Supporters of a massive public lands bill in the Senate say they aren’t ready to celebrate just yet, but they’re certain the legislation will pass later Wednesday before going to the House.

They acknowledge that more work will remain to be done on America’s public lands, especially a backlog of maintenance, but say the legislation moving through a previously House-passed tax bill is historic and a model for how Republicans and Democrats can work on environmental protections.

After clearing several procedural steps, the Senate is set to vote on the passage of the bill Wednesday, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is expected to bring it to a floor vote before the July 4 break, according to a senior Democratic aide.

The public lands portion of the bill would fully and permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund, a program funded mainly through private sector profits from offshore drilling to pay for federal land acquisition and to help state and local authorities purchase and develop outdoor recreation facilities.

The legislation sponsored by Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., also would approve $9.5 billion to help clear part of the Interior Department’s maintenance backlog, part of it at the National Park Service.