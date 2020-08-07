Should lawmakers be sleeping in their offices during a pandemic?

Some members of Congress sleep in their offices to show they’re not of Washington, but in pandemic times that raises questions about the safety of others who work on Capitol Hill.

Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert, a noted office sleeper who frequently refused to wear a mask, tested positive for the coronavirus last week, leading some to worry that lawmakers staying overnight could put staff at greater risk of getting the virus. Democratic leadership in the House has made masks mandatory but has not revisited the issue of whether members should sleep in their offices.

California Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier, who earlier this year sent a letter asking for a ban on members sleeping in the House office buildings due to the pandemic, said in a statement that Gohmert’s behavior in and around the Capitol complex was “dangerous and reckless,” and referenced his sleeping arrangements.

“Where is he going to quarantine? In the same office and building with members, staffers, and congressional employees and U.S. Capitol Police?” Speier said. Gohmert told host Sean Hannity on his radio show last week that he wouldn’t quarantine in his office and would drive back to Texas, but that did not settle the broader issue of how hygienic the situation is.