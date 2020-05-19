North Carolina GOP Rep. Ted Budd says he should be able to sleep wherever he wants, including his office in the Capitol complex.

Budd sent a letter Tuesday to Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton and Congress’ attending physician Brian Monahan defending the safety of sleeping in his office and not renting a place in Washington. His letter responds to an earlier letter sent by California Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier, who urged a ban on members sleeping in the Capitol’s House office buildings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“When I’m up in Washington, I sleep in my office because I think this job is a public service, not a lifestyle,” Budd wrote in a tweet sharing his letter.

Budd said he understands the California Democrat’s position but he believes members are not putting themselves or their staff at more risk of contracting COVID-19 if they sleep in their offices.