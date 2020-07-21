GOP aims to top Democrats’ school funding bid in virus aid plan

McConnell also called for renewing the Paycheck Protection Program, which offers forgivable loans to small businesses that keep most of their workers on the payroll during the pandemic. The program's application deadline was recently extended to Aug. 8, just as the Senate is set to go on recess.

He said the bill would provide for a “targeted second round” of the program, “with a special eye toward hard-hit businesses.” As of last week, there was more than $130 billion sitting in the Treasury that hadn't yet been distributed to eligible small businesses.

On health care, the bill will offer “even more resources to the fastest race for a new vaccine in human history, along with diagnostics and testing,” he said. He promised to “protect seniors from a potential spike in premiums" and give more money to hospitals and other health care providers, including for testing.

And in what has been a top priority for the Republican leader for weeks, McConnell again stressed the need for liability protections for health care workers and businesses that want to reopen during the pandemic. “The American people will not see their historic recovery gobbled up by trial lawyers who are itching to follow the pandemic with a second epidemic of frivolous lawsuits,” he said.

Democrats have opposed that push, saying the rights of workers must be protected as they return to their jobs. McConnell said suits could still be filed for “gross negligence,” but that a “safe harbor” would be provided for businesses that follow federal health guidelines.