Lending facilities set up by the Federal Reserve and Treasury Department to avoid a coronavirus-related credit crunch have distributed about $14 billion out of $500 billion Congress approved in a March aid bill.

The light activity of the 11 emergency lending facilities was the main topic of a monthly report released Monday by the Congressional Oversight Commission, which was created under the $2 trillion pandemic relief package to oversee the law's lending programs to distressed businesses, states and municipalities.

The biggest chunk of lending thus far has been the Fed's purchase of $11.4 billion worth of corporate bonds and exchange-traded funds that invest in baskets of corporate bonds. Another $1.2 billion was spent on short-term debt issued by the state of Illinois, and $937 million has gone to loans to companies secured by assets such as consumer and business loans.

The report also announced the commission’s intention to “explore the decision” by the Treasury Department to make a $700 million loan to YRC Worldwide Inc., which was announced July 1. So far that's the only Treasury loan inked out of $46 billion set aside for airlines and businesses considered "critical to maintaining national security," though several airline loans are in the pipeline.

The commission was critical of the YRC loan, noting that risk of losing this money “appears high” and it is “questionable” that the loan meets the standards set by the March law.