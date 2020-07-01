House clears bill extending loan program for small business

A day after the Senate passed a last-minute extension of the Paycheck Protection Program loan application deadline, the House did the same Wednesday, clearing the bill for the president.

Somewhat unexpectedly, the Senate by unanimous consent passed a bill on Tuesday from Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin, D-Md., extending the Small Business Administration’s forgivable loan program for coronavirus-impacted companies from June 30 to Aug. 8.

Senate Democrats had expected Republicans to object to the request for unanimous consent Tuesday night, but an agreement was reached at the last minute. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York gave an unusually partisan floor speech for a bipartisan achievement.

“Let me salute Sen. Cardin and Sen. Shaheen for bringing this measure to the floor and forcing our colleagues on the other side of the aisle to relent, who originally, of course, wanted to block this bill all day long,” he said. Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire was among those speaking for the bill on the Senate floor.

The Senate passage appeared to catch House Democrats by surprise. The chamber could have scheduled a companion bill for a vote this week but didn’t. Instead, the House relied on a risky unanimous consent procedure, which could have been blocked by any one of the 435 members.