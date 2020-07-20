Payroll tax cut on menu in coronavirus aid talks: McCarthy says

The provision Republicans are discussing would be structured as a tax deferral, a White House official confirmed. That means payroll taxes will be due at a later date and the break won’t add much to the cost of the overall bill. Lawmakers could waive the payback requirement in future legislation if they’re willing to absorb or offset the cost at that time.

In the $2 trillion March aid bill, Congress waived the 6.2 percent payroll tax portion paid by employers into the Social Security Trust Fund through the end of this year, at an estimated $352 billion initial cost, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation. However, the nonpartisan committee said all but $12 billion would be repaid by mid-2022, with the remaining revenue loss likely due to firms going bust since the pandemic shut down huge swaths of the U.S. economy.

Employees pay the same 6.2 percent of wages into Social Security, up to a maximum amount that grows with inflation each year. For 2020, the cap on salary subject to Social Security payroll tax is $137,700.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the new GOP proposal would also waive payroll taxes that fund Medicare, amounting to 1.45 percent of wages paid by both the employer and employee. That tax is applied without a salary cap.

McCarthy also confirmed that another round of $1,200 direct payments to individuals would be included in the GOP proposal, though he didn't address what income cutoff would be part of the bill. McConnell has suggested $40,000, down from $75,000 in the first round of payments that went out under the March law.