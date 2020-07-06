Senate GOP aid package may tailor payments to low-income households

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell began to sketch out details of a forthcoming GOP-drafted coronavirus relief package Monday, leaving the door open to another round of direct payments to households as well as more funding for state and local governments.

Speaking during a visit to Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown, Kentucky, McConnell said the next round of checks sent to individuals and families -- up to $1,200 per person in the March aid package -- may be targeted at a lower-income group this time.

“I think the people who have been hit the hardest are people who make $40,000 a year or less. Many of them work in the hospitality industry,” he said.

The $2 trillion March aid package's maximum payments began phasing out at 5 percent of adjusted gross income above $75,000 for single filers, and above $150,000 for married couples filing jointly. Payments phased out completely for individuals starting at $99,000 annually, or $198,000 for joint filers.

Another $500 was provided for each child under the age of 17, however, so parents with children could still receive some money if their income wasn't too high to lose all eligibility.