Senate Republicans are beginning to put together their own fifth COVID-19 aid package, but with no apparent Democratic involvement it’s unlikely to receive enough support to pass both chambers.

“What I can tell you without fear of contradiction is the focus will be kids, jobs and health care,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday after a closed-door lunch with GOP senators. “What I can tell you without fear of contradiction is that any bill that passes the Senate will have liability protections in it.”

One section of that package is already being drafted, according to Labor-HHS-Education Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Roy Blunt. The Missouri Republican told reporters that he’s directed the panel to begin working on legislation that would provide funding for more testing, additional work on therapeutics and vaccine research.

“A month from now we should be in the final stages of getting that bill together,” Blunt said.

But moving the bill through Congress, particularly before the August recess, is unlikely without the support of Democrats, who passed their own bill in the House last month and have urged McConnell to start bipartisan negotiations.