For Congress, rancor and politics overshadow consequential coronavirus relief

ANALYSIS — Even as the House Appropriations Committee returned to routine business during the week of July 6 — considering bills to fund the government for the coming fiscal year — the pandemic hung over everything.

Between March 5 and July 4, Congress passed and President Donald Trump signed six laws to help Americans weather the crisis wrought by the coronavirus. At a cost of more than $3 trillion, those laws, with their expanded unemployment benefits and forgivable business loans, have kept millions of Americans out of poverty and thousands of companies afloat.

Still it’s too early to judge Congress’ handling of the greatest domestic challenge since the Great Depression. Decisions made this month in the Capitol will bring that record into greater focus. By the end of July, representatives and senators must decide whether to extend key programs propping up the economy, from the Pandemic Unemployment Compensation providing an extra $600 a week to those out of work, to the eviction moratorium protecting renters in public housing and those living in homes with federally backed mortgages.

Though nearly five million Americans went back to work in June, 18 million remain unemployed. Millions of others are earning significantly less than they were before the virus struck. Congress will need to pass another rescue package to avoid a calamity.

But between the time Congress passed the most significant of its relief laws, the CARES Act, in late March, and today, the consensus about what to do has eroded, and the political imperative has returned. Election Day is now less than four months away.