Fed’s Powell to Congress: Economy needs more fiscal relief

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has a clear message for Congress: Spend more money, right now.

In an interview Wednesday with the Peterson Institute for International Economics, Powell called the COVID-19 pandemic an unprecedented economic challenge that needs to be met with even more aggressive federal policies.

“There is a sense, a growing sense I think, that the recovery may come more slowly than we would like, but it will come,” Powell said. “And that may mean that it’s necessary for us to do more.”

The central bank has created a host of new lending facilities to provide credit to financial institutions and large corporations during the sudden economic shock and it expanded its balance sheet to $6.6 trillion to do so, but Powell warned that Fed loans alone won’t prevent a prolonged recession.

“The recovery may take some time to gather momentum and the passage of time can turn liquidity problems into solvency problems,” Powell said. “Additional fiscal support could be costly, but worth it if it helps avoid long term damage and leaves us with a stronger recovery.”