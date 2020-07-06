Public health experts worry CDC is being stifled on COVID-19

Gregory A. Poland, an internist at the Mayo Clinic and spokesperson for the Infectious Diseases Society of America, said he was walking with his wife on a Florida beach three weekends ago when they were confronted because of the masks they were wearing.

“Somebody about 50 yards away started yelling obscenities at us. ‘Don’t you know masks don't help? The virus can't be caught that way.’ And I thought, ‘This is interesting,” Poland said.

Poland did not reply. But he said the interaction points to a troubling skepticism about science among many U.S. residents. An ABC News/Ipsos poll published June 26 found that 89 percent of people said they had worn masks in public the week before, as cases climbed. But photos on social media from all corners of the country suggest mask wearing and social distancing can be sporadic.

[Different standards on masks in retail stores raise questions]

Public health experts say that before the discovery of a vaccine or effective drugs, mask wearing — a so-called “non-pharmaceutical intervention” — is one of the most important tools in fighting the virus.