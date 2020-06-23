Experts outline how to prepare for second wave of coronavirus or next pandemic

Experts testifying Tuesday at a hearing highlighted several steps, like sustained funding and improving vaccine development and distribution, that must be addressed to prepare for the next wave of COVID-19 or another pandemic.

Witnesses addressing the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee largely agreed about what needs to be done by the government and private sector to prepare for what could come next.

“Memories fade and attention moves quickly to the next crisis,” Senate HELP Chairman Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., said in opening remarks. “That makes it imperative that Congress act on needed changes this year in order to better prepare for the next pandemic.”