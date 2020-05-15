CDC guidance urges fewer health precautions than original plan

The White House watered down Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance showing how businesses should protect employees from COVID-19, a comparison to an earlier draft shows, with changes including softening a recommendation to keep workers six feet apart.

The brief CDC guidance released Thursday night includes a flow chart for easy reference that maps the criteria businesses should meet before opening their doors during the pandemic.

“Encourage social distancing,” the guidance reads. It also recommends “limiting” access to common rooms and large gatherings.

The original draft guidance, a far more comprehensive plan that was obtained by The Associated Press but not officially released, would have told employers to “ensure” rather than “encourage” social distancing. It also recommended businesses close communal spaces and large events altogether.

“It’s incredibly dangerous for workers and for the public. This guidance isn't based in science but in political expediency,” said Debbie Berkowitz, the worker health and safety program director at the National Employment Law Project.