Different standards on masks in retail stores raise questions

Many major brick-and-mortar stores are not requiring customers nationwide to wear masks as states lift lockdown measures and COVID-19 hospitalizations reach crisis levels in new hot spots across the country.

Of 15 major retailers that responded to CQ Roll Call, four require masks be worn in stores: Costco, Apple, T.J. Maxx and Walgreens. Another 11 of the country’s largest retailers — including Walmart, Target, Starbucks, CVS, Macy’s and Trader Joe’s — say they don’t require them except when state or municipal regulations mandate it. Five other major retailers, including major grocery chains Food Lion and Albertsons, did not reply to multiple requests for comment.

Further evidence emerged in recent weeks that masks are effective at preventing COVID-19 transmission. A meta-analysis in The Lancet of 172 observational studies in 16 countries found that multi-layer cloth mask use could reduce the risk of infection, while a Health Affairs study found mask mandates in 15 states and the District of Columbia were associated with as many as 450,000 fewer cases over five weeks. Wearing a mask is among the few nonpharmaceutical interventions, along with social distancing and washing hands, that can protect people until a vaccine or effective treatments are discovered.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advocates wearing masks in stores and pharmacies and other times when social distancing is difficult. But President Donald Trump Trump has often declined to use masks and described wearing masks as a political issue instead of a public health measure.

In the absence of national policy, companies and customers must navigate a jumble of state and local rules. Workers in one state may have more protections than those in another area.