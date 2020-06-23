Health officials: US not scaling back COVID-19 testing capacity

He said that young people especially should be aware that the pandemic is ongoing and that they have a “dual responsibility” to protect others in their community, even if they’re not concerned about personally contracting the virus.

“What they need to appreciate is that they are a part of the process of dynamics of an outbreak, and although they themselves may perceive that they are at very low risk for something that would be deleterious to them, by propagating the process of the outbreak, they may be indirectly hurting people by infecting someone, who then infects someone who then infects someone who's vulnerable," he said.

Fall outlook

Several committee members asked the panel about the prospects for schools to reopen this fall. Officials said that decisions would likely be made on a regional level and would vary across the country.

Fauci also said he expected that a vaccine could be available as soon as the end of this year, and that the risks that officials and pharmaceutical companies are taking to develop a vaccine are financial, not scientific. One vaccine candidate is poised to enter a Phase III study next month, he confirmed, with others to come in later months.

“Although you can never guarantee, at all, the safety and efficacy of a vaccine until you actually test it in the field, we feel cautiously optimistic, based on the concerted effort and the fact that we are taking financial risks — not risks to safety, not risks to the integrity of the science, but financial risks — to be able to be ahead of the game, so that when, and I believe it will be when and not if, we get favorable candidates with good results, we will be able to make them available to the American public,” Fauci said.