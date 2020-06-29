3 things to watch in Colorado, Oklahoma and Utah primaries Tuesday

Three states hold primaries Tuesday, with two of them well-versed in how to process mailed ballots.

Colorado and Utah are two of the five states that conducted their elections entirely by mail prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Other states have scrambled to adjust to exponential increases in absentee ballot requests from people wanting to avoid voting in-person, but these states already have systems in place for smooth vote counting.

In Colorado, ballots are due to election officials by Tuesday. In Utah, ballots received one to two weeks after the election can be counted as long as they are postmarked before Tuesday.

Oklahoma does allow voters to cast absentee ballots without providing an excuse, and a record number of voters have filed absentee ballot requests.

Most of the primaries to watch in these three states will set the match-ups for competitive House and Senate races in the fall. But in one battle, the winner will be the strong favorite in November. That's in Utah's heavily Republican 1st District, where four GOP candidates are competing for the nomination to succeed Rep. Rob Bishop, who is running for lieutenant governor.