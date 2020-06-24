Mailing it in: No calls in key Kentucky and New York races

The winners of some of the most closely contested primaries in Kentucky and New York Tuesday may not be known for several days, thanks in part to a surge in absentee ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Democratic battle to be Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s challenger and the fate of longtime New York City Reps. Eliot Engel and Carolyn Maloney were among the races that remained uncalled early Wednesday as ballots were still being counted, and making their way through the mail.

In both states, absentee ballots could be postmarked by Election Day. Ballots can be received as late as Saturday in Kentucky and June 30 in New York.

As a result, only in races where the margin of votes was overwhelming was the winner clear. One example was in Kentucky’s 4th District where Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican who President Donald Trump angrily tweeted in March should be thrown out of the party for being a “granstander” on a coronavirus relief bill, coasted to victory in his primary with 88 percent of the vote.

Another was New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The high-profile freshman faced a challenge from her right from former CNBC anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, who was backed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Ocasio-Cortez, who pulled off an upset primary win of her own in 2018, had won 74 percent of the vote compared to Caruso Cabrera's 19 percent when The Associated Press called the race Tuesday night.