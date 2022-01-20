House path toward bolstering stock rules is hazy

Debate on tighter restrictions for member stock trading has become a popular topic on Capitol Hill, but a lack of consensus in the House on how to proceed makes it unclear what, if anything, will be done.

When senators sold off loads of stock at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic after nonpublic briefings in early 2020, the perceived impropriety of those trades raised questions about whether members should be allowed to trade individual company stock and even beyond that. Those questions have been reenergized by Insider’s reporting that found many members of Congress weren’t properly reporting their trades in violation of the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) Act of 2012, a law designed to prevent insider trading through disclosure requirements.

Members are required to disclose certain securities transactions over $1,000 made by them, their dependent spouse or their children no later than 45 days after the trade execution. These periodic transaction reports are not required for widely held investment funds such as mutual funds or exchange-traded funds. If a transaction is not reported on time, the penalty for late transactions is $200.

Responding to a question in December about whether members and their spouses should be banned from trading individual stocks, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said “no.” Periodic transaction reports that Pelosi has filed show her husband, Paul, trades large sums of individual company stocks such as Alphabet and Salesforce.

Despite Pelosi’s comment in December, Drew Hammill, a spokesperson for the speaker, said she has tasked House Administration Chair Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., with examining the “issue of Members’ unacceptable noncompliance with the reporting requirements in the STOCK Act, including the possibility of stiffening penalties.” Additionally, Pelosi has asked Lofgren’s panel to review existing legislative proposals in the House that seek to curb the ability of lawmakers to trade stocks.