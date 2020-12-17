Congressional leaders indifferent to bolstering stock transaction rules for lawmakers

Reports of the stock trading of Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler amid the COVID-19 pandemic are haunting the two Georgia Republicans as they head into their separate contentious runoff races in January.

While the Department of Justice ultimately decided not to pursue charges against the two senators, the trades are raised constantly by their Democratic opponents and allied groups spending hundreds of millions of dollars in advertising. The Democrats are hoping voters view their opponents’ stock moves as the kind of maneuvers that erode the public trust in lawmakers.

Under current rules, however, lawmakers have wide latitude to invest as they please. Now cases of alleged insider trading — and the conviction and imprisonment of one House member for that crime — have prompted new calls from government ethics watchdog for tougher rules.

But top leaders in Congress have shown little enthusiasm about changing the law. Most didn’t even respond when asked.

Criminal insider trading is difficult to prove unless there is a cooperating witness, according to John C. Coffee, a law professor at Columbia University who is an expert on securities law.