Several lawmakers disclose opaque financial records

Improving government transparency is an issue Rep. Ro Khanna touts, but try to find information about the California Democrat’s financial holdings and you will have a hard time reading it.

Federal law requires members of Congress to publicly file annual financial disclosure statements and periodically report certain stock transactions in excess of $1,000. Such mandates provide the public with a view of lawmakers’ financial interests and possible conflicts of interest; however, members are not required to file in a uniform manner. That has left some reports opaque and partially illegible.

There is a stark contrast in clarity between financial disclosure reports filed in a standardized, electronic format and those that are not. In August, Khanna filed a 210-page financial disclosure statement for 2019.

Page 72 of Rep. Khanna's 2019 annual financial disclosure.

Khanna’s campaign website devotes an entire page to improving government efficiency, transparency and responsiveness. One section focuses on disclosure of interest group spending:

“To give Americans more oversight and to push back against the increasing influence of special interests, Congress should mandate that campaign finance information be made public on a user-friendly online platform,” the site says. “Implementing a government-run platform that standardizes and streamlines campaign finance data will further the public’s interest in electoral transparency and accountability.”