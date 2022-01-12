Inflation report triggers partisan jockeying

Both parties grappled for position Wednesday on how to frame a rapid run-up in consumer prices as midterm elections approach, with Republicans pointing to big cost increases over the past year and Democrats focusing on those price rises moderating in recent months.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the consumer price index for all goods and services on average rose by 7 percent in December over a year earlier, the largest reading in nearly 40 years. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, including gasoline costs that were higher by nearly 50 percent, the average price rise was 5.5 percent over 12 months, highest in 31 years.

Republicans were the first to comment publicly, having honed their press releases targeting “Bidenflation” well in advance.

“Despite the glaring warning signs, President [Joe] Biden’s only strategy has been to spend more and do nothing to get ahead of these soaring costs,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said in a statement. “This upward trajectory speaks for itself, and it all happened under Biden’s watch.”

On the other hand there were signs that price increases were easing somewhat from recent highs, with gasoline and other energy costs as well as several food categories — including meats, poultry, fish, butter and some fresh vegetables — dipping in December from a month earlier. Overall, December marked a second consecutive monthly decline with the CPI for all goods and services rising by 0.5 percent, down from a yearly high of 0.9 percent in October.