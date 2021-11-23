Petroleum reserve sale seen having small impact on gas prices

As the U.S. braces for a busy holiday travel period, the Biden administration's decision Tuesday to sell 50 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve should lower gasoline prices in the short term, analysts said.

In an effort coordinated with other nations, the U.S. will make up to 32 million barrels of crude oil available and will sell an additional 18 million barrels of oil, as Congress mandated in budget legislation in 2018, the Energy Department said.

Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm said the administration is trying to lower costs for the public and boost the nation’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “As we come out of an unprecedented global economic shutdown, oil supply has not kept up with demand, forcing working families and businesses to pay the price,” Granholm said.

The announcement comes after congressional Democrats urged Biden to direct a sale from the national crude oil stockpile to ease driving and heating costs during the holiday period, though market experts said the effect would be minimal.

DOE said it is coordinating its sale with “other major energy-consuming nations including China, India, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom,” in an effort to increase global supply.