Uyghurs who fled China face lengthy asylum backlogs

Soon after “Alim” arrived in the U.S. on a travel visa in 2014, he applied for asylum. As a Uyghur Muslim, he faced an uncertain future if returned to his native China, which was beginning a crackdown on ethnic minorities.

Seven years later, he’s still waiting for his asylum claim to be resolved.

During that time, his two children back home have grown into teenagers. His wife and two sisters were imprisoned in Chinese “re-education” camps, where he said they faced starvation and torture. His court hearing in the U.S. has been delayed repeatedly.

“I lost my family,” said Alim, whose real name was withheld to protect his family’s safety. “The immigration court killed my chance.”

Alim is one of roughly 800 Uyghurs caught in a backlog of hundreds of thousands seeking asylum in the U.S. His situation highlights the damage a strained asylum system can wreak on individuals fleeing very real harm.