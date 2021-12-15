Congress weighs import ban on goods from China’s Uyghur region

Congress may be on the verge of sending a bill to the president’s desk that would ban the import of most goods from China’s Western Xinjiang region on the presumption that such products are irreparably tainted by the forced labor of the Uyghur people, a Muslim minority within the People's Republic.

The House on Tuesday passed by voice vote compromise legislation from Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., that could be swiftly taken up and cleared in the Senate through unanimous consent.

“We are pleased now to be passing a House-Senate compromise bill that meets the urgency and gravity of this challenge,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a Tuesday statement announcing that a deal had been reached on the legislation, which has been in the works for almost two years.

For now, Senate passage is still awaiting sign-off on the unanimous consent process by all 100 senators.

An attempt by Rubio on Wednesday to use the consent process to clear the bill failed when Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., objected after Rubio would not agree to the Oregonian’s request to attach to the bill a measure that would extend for one year expiring child tax credits. However, Rubio did accept a proposal from Sen. Christopher S. Murphy, D-Conn., to modify his consent request to include confirmation of several stalled diplomatic nominees including Nicholas Burns to serve as the U.S. ambassador to China.