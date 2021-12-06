Biden declares diplomatic boycott of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

The Biden administration announced Monday it will diplomatically boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics in protest of the Chinese government’s ongoing human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region.

American athletes will still be allowed to participate in the Olympics, which will run from February 4-20.

“We will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and the Paralympic Games given the PRC’s ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

While the United States is breaking with tradition by not sending a high-level official delegation of senior officials and other dignitaries, there will be a lower-level working diplomatic presence at the games for the purposes of looking out for the hundreds of American athletes and their coaching teams who will be traveling to China.

“Our top priority anywhere in the world, even when we have profound disagreements and take profound objection to what may be going on in certain countries is the safety and security of the American people,” Price said. “We do intend to provide consular and diplomatic security services to ensure that our athletes, coaches, trainers, staff associated with the U.S. Olympic team, that they are secure, that they have access to American citizen services that we provide as a routine matter."