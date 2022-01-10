Jan. 6 committee: Jim Jordan is ‘material witness’ to investigation

The select House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol said Rep. Jim Jordan is a “material witness” to its investigation and is questioning whether former President Donald Trump’s team had a role in convincing the Ohio Republican to conceal what he knows about the riot from the committee.

“Mr. Jordan has previously said that he would cooperate with the committee’s investigation, but it now appears that the Trump team has persuaded him to try to hide the facts and circumstances of January 6th,” a spokesperson for the committee said in a statement to CQ Roll Call. “The Select Committee will respond to this letter in more detail in the coming days and will consider appropriate next steps.”

On Sunday night, Jordan posted his response to an interview request from Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. In a letter posted on Twitter, Jordan said Americans are tired of the Democrats’ “nonstop investigations and partisan witch hunts” and said he has “no relevant information” that would help the panel “in advancing any legitimate legislative purpose.”

Jordan also said the committee was targeting Republicans and that he is unaware of any efforts by the panel to obtain testimony from Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Administration Chairperson Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., “or any other Democrat Members with responsibility for or oversight of the security posture at the Capitol complex on January 6.”

Asked whether Jordan had any further comment after the panel’s statement regarding his letter became public, a spokesperson for the Ohio Republican did not respond.