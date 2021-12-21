Rep. Scott Perry calls Jan. 6 panel ‘illegitimate,’ refuses to cooperate

Rep. Scott Perry said Tuesday he would not cooperate with the Jan. 6 select committee's investigation, a move that forces the panel to grapple with how it will extract information it seeks from a sitting member of Congress.

“I stand with immense respect for our Constitution, the Rule of Law, and the Americans I represent who know that this entity is illegitimate, and not duly constituted under the rules of the US House of Representatives,” Perry said in a statement. “I decline this entity’s request and will continue to fight the failures of the radical Left who desperately seek distraction from their abject failures of crushing inflation, a humiliating surrender in Afghanistan, and the horrendous crisis they created and refuse to address at our southern border.”

On Monday, Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., asked Perry to sit for an interview and provide the committee with communications Perry had with former President Donald Trump and with others regarding Jan. 6 events. Perry, along with Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., led the charge to object to the electoral votes of Pennsylvania.

The panel said it was interested in the role Perry played in an unsuccessful attempt to install Jeffrey Clark as acting attorney general. Clark, a former assistant attorney general for environment and natural resources, met with Trump and other White House officials to consider ways the election results could be overturned. The committee said it has evidence from multiple witnesses, including former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and former acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue, that Perry had a crucial part pushing Clark as the top Justice Department official.

Responding to Perry's rejection, a spokesperson for the select committee said if members with relevant information don’t cooperate, the panel “will consider seeking such information using other tools.”