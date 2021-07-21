Pelosi blocks Banks and Jordan from panel reviewing Jan. 6 riot

Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday rejected two of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s picks for the Jan. 6 Select Committee: Reps. Jim Banks, R-Ind., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

“With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these Members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee," the California Democrat said in a statement.

Pelosi said she was prepared to appoint Republican Reps. Rodney Davis of Illinois, Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota and Troy Nehls of Texas and asked McCarthy to put forth two additional picks rather than Banks and Jordan.

“I have spoken with him (McCarthy) this morning about the objections raised about Representatives Jim Banks and Jim Jordan and the impact their appointments may have on the integrity of the investigation,” Pelosi said.

McCarthy indicated on Wednesday he might pull all of his members out and not participate.