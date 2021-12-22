Jan. 6 panel wants to interview Jim Jordan

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol on Wednesday asked Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan to sit for an interview to discuss his communications with former President Donald Trump on the day of the attack, as well as other discussions he had with those involved in planning the events.

Jordan, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, is the second House GOP member asked to voluntarily cooperate with the committee’s inquiry. Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry was asked to meet and provide information, but said he wouldn’t.

The panel wants to discuss each time Jordan and Trump spoke on Jan. 6 “in detail” and any contacts he had on Jan. 5 or 6 with people in the hotel where organizers gathered, the so-called Willard War Room; the Trump legal team; White House employees; or any others involved.

Jordan’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a letter to Jordan, Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., also wrote that the panel is seeking information from Jordan about meetings with White House officials and Trump that preceded the insurrection, in addition to any talks of presidential pardons for those involved in the Capitol attack or its planning.