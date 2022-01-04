Jan. 6 panel asking Fox News host Sean Hannity for information

The House Jan. 6 select committee is asking Fox News host Sean Hannity to voluntarily participate in a transcribed interview and to preserve communications he had with former President Donald Trump, the White House and others concerning the attack on the Capitol.

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in a letter addressed to Hannity on Tuesday that the panel has information that indicates the Fox News host had advance knowledge of Trump and his team’s plans for Jan. 6.

Thompson said the panel has “dozens” of text messages between Hannity and former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and others concerning Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. The panel is particularly interested in examining a series of Hannity’s communications with Trump, Trump's White House staff and his legal team between Dec. 31, 2020 and Jan. 20, 2021, the day President Joe Biden was inaugurated.

“We can’t lose the entire WH counsels office. I do NOT see January 6 happening the way he is being told,” Hannity texted Meadows, according to the committee. “After the 6 th. [sic] He should announce will lead the nationwide effort to reform voting integrity. Go to Fl and watch Joe mess up daily. Stay engaged. When he speaks people will listen.”

Hannity’s apparent concerns about the legality of Trump’s plans for Jan. 6 are “directly relevant” to the panel’s investigation, the letter said.