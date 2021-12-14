House votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress

The House voted 222-208 Tuesday to hold former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6 select committee’s investigation.

Meadows, a former Republican member of Congress from North Carolina, engaged in weeks of negotiations with the committee that resulted in him turning over thousands of records and agreeing to testify before ultimately backing out the day after his book was released, claiming executive and other privileges. The committee took issue with Meadows releasing a book about his experience in the White House, including on Jan. 6, and then refusing to testify with the committee.

“He’s willing to talk about it in his book,” Rep. Jamie Raskin said of Meadows book “The Chief’s Chief,” which discusses Jan. 6. “He’s willing to talk about it in public, but he is unwilling to undergo the questioning of our committee despite having been subpoenaed to do so in deposition.”

Raskin, a Maryland Democrat and member of the select committee, said Meadows nullified his executive privilege claims with the 9,000 pages of records he gave the committee.

“It’s now clear he has no intention of complying with the subpoena even when his testimony could have no theoretical connection to an executive privilege claim,” Raskin said of Meadows.