Jan. 6 panel recommends Jeffrey Clark be held in contempt, but gives him leeway

The Jan. 6 select committee on Wednesday recommended holding former Trump Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark in criminal contempt of Congress. However, Clark has come to an agreement with the committee to appear for another deposition and it is unclear when or if the full House would vote to hold him in contempt.

In a 9-0 vote, the panel approved the report outlining that Clark should be charged with contempt of Congress for his noncompliance with the panel’s subpoena. Clark defied the congressional subpoena by refusing to answer relevant questions at his deposition and not producing documents, according to panel members. Clark’s lawyer, Harry MacDougald, has said his client would not comply with the subpoena, asserting executive privilege claimed by former President Donald Trump.

Clark appeared for his deposition on Nov. 5, but did not answer “pertinent questions” and ultimately, he and his lawyer left, according to a committee statement. They were asked by the committee to return later in the afternoon, but did not. When the select committee reconvened that afternoon, Rep. Zoe Lofgren said it was evident Clark did not comply with the subpoena.

“I think it’s quite clear that Mr. Clark has failed to adhere to the subpoena, the Rules of the House, the precedents in law, in statute, and is completely acting in a lawless way,” the California Democratic said.

Panel Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said he received a letter late Tuesday night from Clark’s lawyer saying he intends to claim Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination. Thompson added that he agreed to let Clark return for another deposition so Clark “can assert that privilege on a question-by-question basis, which is what the law requires of someone who asserts the privilege against self-incrimination.”