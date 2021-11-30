Meadows showing signs of compliance with Capitol attack inquiry

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has produced records to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection and plans to appear for a deposition soon, Chairman Bennie Thompson announced Tuesday.

The news of Meadows’ willingness to cooperate, at least for now, with the committee’s inquiry came a day after the panel announced it would move forward with a criminal contempt of Congress resolution regarding Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official who served in the Trump administration.

“Mr. Meadows has been engaging with the Select Committee through his attorney,” Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said in a statement. “He has produced records to the committee and will soon appear for an initial deposition. The Select Committee expects all witnesses, including Mr. Meadows, to provide all information requested and that the Select Committee is lawfully entitled to receive.”

Though it sounds like Meadows is cooperating, Thompson maintained his committee “will continue to assess his degree of compliance with our subpoena after the deposition.”

Clark, who concocted strategies to challenge former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss, appeared for his deposition but did not answer questions, CNN reported. The panel is expected to vote Wednesday to recommend that the full House hold Clark in contempt of Congress, a misdemeanor.