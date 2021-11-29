Jan. 6 committee to vote on contempt resolution on former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection will vote Wednesday on whether to recommend former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark be held in contempt of Congress.

If the report is adopted by the select committee, the full House will then vote on whether to hold Clark in contempt of Congress and refer him to be prosecuted by the Justice Department, specifically the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.

The House committee investigating the Capitol attack has pursued this avenue with another reluctant witness, Stephen Bannon. He was indicted earlier this month on two counts of contempt of Congress and is awaiting trial. Even if the prosecution is successful, that does not mean the committee will obtain the information they seek, only that those refusing to provide it are sanctioned.

Clark, a former assistant attorney general for environment and natural resources in the Trump administration, formulated mechanisms to challenge former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss, including a proposal for the Justice Department to send letters to Georgia and other states suggesting they delay their election certifications.

The congressional subpoena Clark received required him to produce records and testimony by Oct. 29. CNN reported Clark appeared for an interview in early November, but did not answer any questions.