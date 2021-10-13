Select committee subpoenas former Trump DOJ official Jeffrey Clark

The House’s Jan. 6 select committee has issued a subpoena to Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official in the administration of former President Donald Trump who concocted proposals to challenge Trump’s 2020 loss in the presidential election, the panel announced Wednesday.

Clark is required to produce records and testify at a deposition with the committee on Oct. 29. The Washington Post first reported the committee’s intent to subpoena Clark.

“The Select Committee needs to understand all the details about efforts inside the previous administration to delay the certification of the 2020 election and amplify misinformation about the election results,” Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in a statement. “We need to understand Mr. Clark’s role in these efforts at the Justice Department and learn who was involved across the administration. The Select Committee expects Mr. Clark to cooperate fully with our investigation.”

The committee, citing a Senate report, says Clark proposed that the Department of Justice send letters to legislators in Georgia and other states suggesting they delay certification of their election results and have an agency press conference announcing DOJ was investigating voter fraud allegations.

Those proposals were rejected by the leadership of Justice because they lacked a factual basis and were not consistent with the role of the DOJ. Clark also failed to follow the Justice Department’s policy on contacts with the Trump White House and took part in an unauthorized investigation of voter fraud allegations, resulting in Trump considering Clark to be acting attorney general.