Jan. 6 panel could seek criminal contempt for Bannon

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Kashyap Patel, a former Defense Department official, are “engaging” with the Jan. 6 select committee, but Stephen Bannon, a former Trump adviser, is not complying with requests for documents and testimony, a move that may result in the panel sending a criminal contempt of Congress referral to the Department of Justice.

Dan Scavino, the former White House deputy chief of staff for communications, was not mentioned in the committee’s statement Friday, which comes the day after an Oct. 7 deadline for the four Trump allies to produce records.

All four were included in the first round of subpoenas sent by the committee in September. Bannon and Patel are directed to testify at depositions on Oct. 14, while Scavino and Meadows are instructed to be deposed on Oct. 15.

Bannon, the committee says, has indicated he could invoke executive privilege relating to former President Donald Trump.

“While Mr. Meadows and Mr. Patel are, so far, engaging with the Select Committee, Mr. Bannon has indicated that he will try to hide behind vague references to privileges of the former President,” a joint statement from Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said. “The Select Committee fully expects all of these witnesses to comply with our demands for both documents and deposition testimony.”