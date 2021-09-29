Jan. 6 panel sends out 11 subpoenas to rally organizers

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack on Wednesday issued subpoenas to people involved in the planning and organizing of events before and on the day of the pro-Trump insurrection.

Members of Women for America First, the group that organized the Jan. 6 rally at the Ellipse, are named, including Amy Kremer and Kylie Kremer, both of whom are founders, and Cynthia Chafian, who submitted the first permit application on behalf of the group. Chafian is also a founder of the Eighty Percent Coalition.

The Jan. 6 rally promoted the lie that then-President Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election rather than current President Joe Biden. Trump spoke at the rally, promoted that lie and urged his supporters to keep fighting for him. Later that day, the Capitol was breached by violent pro-Trump rioters seeking to disrupt the Electoral College certification. Over 140 Capitol Police and D.C. police officers were injured in the melee.

Women for America First also orchestrated rallies at Freedom Plaza on Nov. 14 and Dec. 12, in addition to two “March for Trump” bus tours across the country, which garnered interest for the D.C. rallies, according to the committee.

Katrina Pierson, a former Trump campaign official, is among the group of 11 who are required to produce documents and to testify in a deposition.