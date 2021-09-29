Jan. 6 panel sends out 11 subpoenas to rally organizers
List includes Women for America First chair Amy Kremer and former Trump campaign official Katrina Pierson
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack on Wednesday issued subpoenas to people involved in the planning and organizing of events before and on the day of the pro-Trump insurrection.
Members of Women for America First, the group that organized the Jan. 6 rally at the Ellipse, are named, including Amy Kremer and Kylie Kremer, both of whom are founders, and Cynthia Chafian, who submitted the first permit application on behalf of the group. Chafian is also a founder of the Eighty Percent Coalition.
The Jan. 6 rally promoted the lie that then-President Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election rather than current President Joe Biden. Trump spoke at the rally, promoted that lie and urged his supporters to keep fighting for him. Later that day, the Capitol was breached by violent pro-Trump rioters seeking to disrupt the Electoral College certification. Over 140 Capitol Police and D.C. police officers were injured in the melee.
Women for America First also orchestrated rallies at Freedom Plaza on Nov. 14 and Dec. 12, in addition to two “March for Trump” bus tours across the country, which garnered interest for the D.C. rallies, according to the committee.
Katrina Pierson, a former Trump campaign official, is among the group of 11 who are required to produce documents and to testify in a deposition.
The committee is demanding a wide range of records concerning the planning, funding and participation in rallies, bus tours, social media activity and communications with the Trump White House and lawmakers.
The panel also demands records from the organizations associated with the recipients.
Others issued subpoenas include:
- Caroline Wren, listed as a “VIP Advisor” for the Jan. 6 rally.
- Maggie Mulvaney, named as a “VIP Lead" on the permit documentation.
- Justin Caporale of Event Strategies Inc., listed as a “Project Manager” for the rally.
- Tim Unes, also of Event Strategies, who was referred to as the “Stage Manager.”
- Megan Powers, of MPowers Consulting LLC, who is called the “Operations Manager for Scheduling and Guidance” on the permit paperwork.
- Hannah Salem of Salem Strategies LLC, listed as “Operations Manager for Logistics and Communications.”
- Lyndon Brentnall, of RMS Protective Services, is referred to as the rally's “On-Site Supervisor.”
This is the second wave of subpoenas issued by the committee. On Sept. 23, the panel subpoenaed four people who were close to Trump leading up to or on the date of the attack: Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff; Dan Scavino, the White House deputy chief of staff for communications; Kashyap Patel, a Pentagon official; and Stephen Bannon, a former White House adviser.