Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Stop the Steal organizers

The House committee investigating the Capitol attack has sent subpoenas for records and testimony from Ali Alexander and Nathan Martin, organizers of the Stop the Steal rally.

A third subpoena was sent to George Coleman, the registered agent of Stop the Steal LLC, and asks for the custodian of records for the entity to produce records and testify before the panel.

“The rally on the Capitol grounds on January 6th, like the rally near the White House that day, immediately preceded the violent attack on the seat of our democracy,” Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in a statement Thursday. “Over the course of that day, demonstrations escalated to violence and protestors became rioters. The Select Committee needs to understand all the details about the events that came before the attack, including who was involved in planning and funding them. We expect these witnesses to cooperate fully with our probe.”

Martin’s phone number and email was listed on a permit application that the organization “One Nation Under God” submitted to the Capitol Police for a rally on Jan. 6 at the Capitol concerning “the election fraud in the swing states.” A vendor listed on the permit told Capitol Police he was reporting to Martin and Alexander and that both were affiliated with Stop the Steal. The permit application did not disclose a connection between the Capitol rally and Stop the Steal.

After the deadly insurrection by supporters of former President Donald Trump, Alexander said Stop the Steal obtained the rally permit for the “One Nation Under God” event.