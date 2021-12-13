Jan. 6 committee recommends Meadows be held in contempt of Congress

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol voted 9-0 Monday to recommend that former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows be held in contempt of Congress.

The committee pursued contempt against Meadows after weeks of back-and-forth negotiations after he was subpoenaed by the panel. On Tuesday, the full House is expected to vote on the contempt resolution. From there, the Justice Department will decide whether to pursue an indictment.

On Monday evening before voting on the contempt resolution, Chairman Bennie Thompson noted that Meadows served in Congress for more than seven years, representing North Carolina as a Republican and briefly held the title of ranking member of the Oversight and Reform Committee.

“It’s not hard to locate records of his time in the House and find a Mr. Meadows full of indignation because, at the time, a prior administration wasn’t cooperating with a congressional investigation to his satisfaction,” the Mississippi Democrat said. “Whatever legacy he thought he left in the House, this is his legacy now. His former colleagues singling him out for criminal prosecution because he wouldn’t answer questions about what he knows about a brutal attack on our democracy. That’s his legacy,” Thompson added.

Vice Chair Liz Cheney read several texts Meadows turned over to the committee that he received on Jan. 6: “Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy,” Cheney said, quoting a text from Fox News host Laura Ingraham to Meadows.